Twelve South is launching an iPhone 12 leather MagSafe wallet called SurfacePad. It’s available to purchase for US$49.99.

Leather MagSafe Wallet

This MagSafe wallet is different than competing products because it’s more like a case that includes card slots in the front cover. It protects the front and back of your iPhone 12 from scratches.

Ultra-slim cover that protects the surface of iPhone

Fully MagSafe compatible with cards attached

Crafted from luxuriously soft Napa leather

Two interior pockets for ID / bank cards

Plus, the SurfacePad itself is also MagSafe compatible so you don’t have to remove it when you go to charge your iPhone. SurfacePad sticks to your phone with SurfaceGrip 2.0, a super-secure, reusable adhesive.

Didn’t get SurfacePad perfectly straight the first time you put it on? Peel it off and try again. SurfaceGrip 2.0 leaves no sticky residue behind so your phone will be in great condition when trade-in time rolls around.