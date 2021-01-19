Twelve South introduced a new stand called ParcSlope that works with MacBooks and iPads. It has a sleek, minimal design with built-in cable management and it’s available to purchase for US$59.99.

ParcSlope Stand

Height : 2.75 in /70 mm

: 2.75 in /70 mm Width : 9 in / 230 mm

: 9 in / 230 mm Length : 10 in / 255 mm

: 10 in / 255 mm Weight: 11 oz / 320 g

The matte black easel stand is sturdy, stable and holds every iPad in landscape or portrait mode (mini in Portrait only). It angles your iPad to a wrist-friendly 18-degree angle for sketching, creative work or note taking. With a MacBook, it angles your device in a way to maximize airflow while keeping it at a comfortable angle for typing and viewing the display.

ParcSlope is a metal stand with ridges along the top to let a MacBook screen fully open. The front lip is notched so you can open the MacBook with one hand. The oval cutout in the back holds your cables in place and out of the way.