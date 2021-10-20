Twelve South announced the launch of its minimalist PowerPic mod wireless charger on Wednesday. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. It’s available for US$59.99.

PowerPic Mod

PowerPic mod brings wireless charging to your world in a beautiful room-enhancing design. This elegant wireless charger looks right at home on your desk, bedside table or kitchen counter. Set your phone vertically or horizontally to charge in either orientation.

Need to check a text or a weather app? You can lift your iPhone off of this charger with one hand. Instead of a grey plastic dock or techie-looking gadget cluttering your space, you’ll have a modern design element that looks beautiful and charges your phone at the same time.

Whether you have the newest iPhone with MagSafe, or if your iPhone still has a Home button, PowerPic has you covered.