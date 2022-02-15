‘BackPack’ iMac Shelf Can Hold Accessories on Your Stand

Twelve South has redesigned its BackPack iMac shelf for the M1 device. It comes in different colors to match your device so you can display accessories. It’s available to purchase for US$44.99.

BackPack iMac Stand

The BackPack iMac shelf attaches to the back your device stand. Use it to declutter your desk by hiding portable hard drives and USB-C hubs behind your iMac, on top of this sturdy vented shelf. If the back of your iMac faces co-workers or customers, use the matte white shelf to display artwork, awards or a welcome sign. Clean up or dress up your workspace with Backpack.

Seamlessly attaches to the back of 24” iMac stand

Hides portable hard drives, USB-C hubs, and other accessories

Serves as a display shelf for artwork or welcome signs

Includes Peripheral Strap + cable mgmt for super-clean installs

The aluminum vented shelf includes an Apple Watch-like band that lets you strap gear to the top and bottom of BackPack. Included Twist Ties make it easy to tidy up cables and keep that clean, minimal iMac aesthetic.

If you’re using a USB-C hub to add legacy ports to the USB-C-only iMac, BackPack is the perfect parking spot for that hub. BackPack keeps your hub hidden and the short cable on most USB hubs will reach the USB-C ports on your iMac. You can also use in the included BackPack strap to secure your hub so you can unplug and plug in cables with one hand.

If you have an older iMac, Twelve South still sells its original BackPack shelf for US$34.99.