Twenty Percent of New iPhone Sales Were From iPhone 11 Family

Twenty Percent of U.S. iPhone buyers bought a device in the iPhone 11 family in the third quarter of 2019. The data was revealed in a new report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (via 9to5Mac).

iPhone 11 is Half of New Model Sales

Nearly half of the new models sold were iPhone 11s. The report said that the overall breakdown of sales was:

  • iPhone 11: 9%
  • iPhone 11 Pro: 6%
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: 4%

They are from a third party, but these figures are undoubtedly impressive for a new phone, given it was only available for two weeks of the quarter. The bestselling iPhone in the quarter overall was the XR. CIRP said:

1
geoduck
Member
geoduck

iPhone 11: 9%
iPhone 11 Pro: 6%
iPhone 11 Pro Max: 4%

What? I don’t know what these numbers mean. How do you get 20% or “nearly half” from 9%, 6%, and 4%.

14 hours ago