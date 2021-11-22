Twitter and Walmart Partner for First Livestream Shopping Event

Twitter has been delving deeper and deeper into e-commerce. Its latest initiative is livestream shopping, and it’s partnered up with a huge retailer for its first test of the platform. During the weekend after Thanksgiving 2021, you’ll be able to take part in a livestream shopping trip through Walmart’s Cyber Deals offers.

An Additional Investment in Live Shopping Events

Over the past 12 months, Walmart has been testing various live shopping events. The retailer has invested in the new form of shopping through TikTok and YouTube, and now it’s ready to work with Twitter. This will be Twitter’s first-ever shoppable livestream.

Beginning at 7pm EST on Nov. 28, 2021, the live broadcast will feature post-Thanksgiving Cyber Deals exclusive to the event. Jason Derulo, musician-turned-creator, will host the livestream. He’ll also be bringing in special guests, Walmart says. The 30-minute variety show will showcase deals in electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal decor, and more.

Viewing the Livestream Shopping Event

Walmart customers will be able to shop the event from Twitter and other platforms. The stream will be simulcast on Walmart.com/live as well as the retailer’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts.

Walmart’s first livestream shopping trip came in December 2020 on TikTok. The trial turned out to be a huge success, generating 7X more views than expected. The event also helped Walmart grow its follower base on the social media platform by 25%. Since then, the retailer has hosted more than 15 other livestream shopping tests.

Twitter says the Walmart Cyber Deals livestream will be the first test of its new platform. Live Shopping on Twitter has just been unveiled to the public, adding to the social media platform’s existing shopping products and livestream capabilities.