Twitter Creates Crypto Team Reporting to Chief Technology Officer

As part of the platform’s push toward decentralization, Twitter created a crypto team that will report to the company’s CTO.

Twitter Crypto

Tess Rinearson has been hired to lead the team’s engineering efforts to “set the strategy for the future of crypto at Twitter.”



Iâ€™m thrilled to share that Iâ€™ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologiesâ€”including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/HaP0k5hUOq — Tess Rinearson (@_tessr) November 10, 2021

Ms. Rinearson mentions tipping Twitter creators with bitcoin, as well as exploring NFTs, but mentions future ideas.