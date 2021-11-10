Twitter Creates Crypto Team Reporting to Chief Technology Officer

As part of the platform’s push toward decentralization, Twitter created a crypto team that will report to the company’s CTO.
Twitter Crypto
Tess Rinearson has been hired to lead the team’s engineering efforts to “set the strategy for the future of crypto at Twitter.”
Ms. Rinearson mentions tipping Twitter creators with bitcoin, as well as exploring NFTs, but mentions future ideas.
First, we’ll be exploring how we can support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies, and to support their work and communities.
Looking farther ahead, we’ll be exploring how ideas from crypto communities can help us push the boundaries of what’s possible with identity, community, ownership and more.