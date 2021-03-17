Twitter recently announced an update to its two-factor authentication security feature. Users can now enroll and log in with multiple security keys on both mobile and web.

2FA Security Keys

Security keys, or OTP (one-time password) keys are special USB devices that can be used to securely log into online accounts. It’s a secure way to log into accounts and an alternative to getting a one-time-password via SMS or an authentication app.

Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enroll and log in with more than one physical key on both mobile and web. And coming soon: the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 15, 2021

One security key I’ve used and review before is from Yubico, and the company informed me that with Twitter’s announcement, one key could be the “main” key and another can be used as a backup.