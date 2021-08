Twitter is rolling out support for privacy feature Sign In with Apple to its iOS app, as well as support for logging in with Google.

Sign In with Apple on Twitter

iOS 13 introduced Sign In with Apple, a feature that lets you private sign into websites and apps using your Apple ID. When you do so, you also have the option called “Hide My Email” that forwards emails to your inbox.

In order to use Sign In with Apple you must have added two-factor authentication on your Apple ID.