New ‘Original Tweeter’ Tag Could Come to Twitter

Twitter is testing a tag for accounts called Original Tweeter. It would help people tell the difference between fake and real accounts (via TechCrunch).

Original Tweeter

The tag has been rolled out to a small number of Twitter users on iOS and Android.

Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. As part of this work, we’re exploring adding more context to discussions by highlighting relevant replies – like those from the original Tweeter. Sara Holder, Twitter Director of Product Management



It will be shown in Twitter threads so people can see the owner of the thread. The blue verification badge was meant to do this job, but Twitter paused the verification program after the company verified neo-Nazi accounts.

