Starting Thursday, Twitter is rolling out a Tips feature to make it easy for people to tip their favorite Tweeters. It supports tipping with Bitcoin over the Lightning Network.

When you enable Tips on your profile, you can now also add your Bitcoin address. People can copy your address and paste it into a Bitcoin wallet of their choice to send you a payment directly.

Twitter Tipping With Bitcoin

If a Twitter account has a money symbol (it looks like a generic representation of cash) next to the Follow button on their page, that person supports tipping. Platforms with which you can tip include:

Bandcamp

Cash App

Chipper

Patreon

Razorpay

Wealthsimple Cash

Venmo

New services added today include GoFundMe and PicPay, a Brazilian mobile payments platform. Once you tap the service you want to use, you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app to send funds. Twitter takes no cut.

To tip with Bitcoin people can use the Strike service. This is a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin. Strike offers instant and free payments globally. Strike is available to people in El Salvador and the U.S. (excluding Hawaii and New York).