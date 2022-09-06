Twitter User Allegedly Showcases Apple’s New Leather and Silicone Cases for iPhone 14 Series

With the iPhone 14 likely seeing an announcement at tomorrow’s Far Out event, new images posted to Twitter seemingly show the upcoming Apple cases arriving for the iPhone 14.

While the colors may be correct, several sources indicate that the names of the colors are likely not correct.

Official Apple iPhone 14 Cases Allegedly in the Wild

Shared by Twitter user Majin Bu, the images show both the leather and silicone case options for all the models currently expected. Additionally, while the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, it is highly likely that they are fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Seeing as Apple often updates their case selection alongside a new iPhone release, it is likely that we will see new color options this week as well.

Furthermore, according to the post, the leather cases for the iPhone 14 series will be available in Bright Orange, Brown, Golden Brown, Midnight Blue, Black and “Fir Green”. Should this be accurate, this likely means that some leather cases currently available will see discontinuation from Apple. This likely includes the “Wisteria”, which is a lighter purple, Sequoia Green and Dark Cherry.

While the colors in the images are potentially legitimate, the names potentially are not. Don’t be surprised if the official names change from the names of the rumors.

Concerning the silicon cases, an additional image shows eight colors. This includes Midnight, Succulent, Chalk Pink, Red, Lilac, Sun Glow, Stromblue and Elderberry. While the source claims that these are official names for the colors, the source has also been shown to be wrong in the past.

Further Rumors

For the iPhone 14, it seems like there is likely to be some heavy differences between the regular iPhone 14 and Plus verses the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. One of the largest differences will likely be in the processor, whereas the camera and other features will also see notable differences. Right now, there is also suspicion that the new iPhone 14 Pro series will see notable price differences.

This Sept. 7, Apple is likely to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup during the Far Out event. Taking place at 10:00 a.m. PST, the event will likely also showcase the new Apple Watch Series 8, as well as the new AirPods Pro.

Do you plan on getting an official Apple case with your iPhone? Let us know in the comments.