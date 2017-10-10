Twitterific for the Mac is Back with Themes, Syncing, More

Twitterific was once one of the most popular Twitter clients on the Mac, but fell off the map a few years ago. Now it’s back as Twitterific 5 with a modern interface, support for multiple accounts, timeline syncing, and more.

Twitterific 5 includes support for the macOS sharing feature, and lets you open multiple windows for single or multiple accounts. Using multiple windows for one account lets you look at your timeline, mentions, and direct messages at the same time. You can also customize how the app looks with light and dark themes, along with fonts and image thumbnail sizes.

The app’s return followed a successful Kickstarter campaign as the aptly named Project Phoenix. It’s been awesome watching Twitterific 5 grow and evolve through the development process and the end result is a powerful and great looking Twitter client for the Mac desktop.

Twitteriffic 5 is available through Apple’s Mac App Store for US$19.99.