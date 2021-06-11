Adobe revealed that it will remove Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix from the App Store on June 21 (via MacRumors).

Adobe Apps

Here’s what the company shared in its support page:

Adobe Photoshop Mix will no longer be available for download on the App Store starting June 21st, 2021. If you already have the app installed you can continue to use it, although there will be no new updates or one-on-one support for users. To enjoy an interruption-free experience with your favorite features (plus more), try Adobe Photoshop Express for free.

Photoshop Mix helps people perform actions like removing/replacing objects in a photo, retouch and fix flaws, combine multiple images/layers into something new, and more. Photoshop Fix is all about healing and retouching images.

Photoshop Mix hasn’t been updated in several years, so much that Apple itself updated the app so it can use the latest Apple signing certificate.

It’s likely that Adobe will focus on Photoshop for iPad, which is supposed to be a close approximation to Photoshop for Mac.