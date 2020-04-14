Two-And-a-Half Million iPhones Shipped in China in March

Apple shipped 2.5 million iPhones in China during March 2020, according to government data (via Reuters). It’s a three-fold increase from the month before, during which only 500,000 iPhones were shipped, making it one of Apple’s worst months ever in China.

iPhone Shipments Rebound, But Still Down Year-on-Year

Retailers re-opening their doors as the country came out of its coronavirus lockdown in early March prompted the increase. Despite the upturn, iPhone shipments during the month were down 20 percent on the same time last year.

In total, smartphone makers shipped 21 million units in China during March. The data came from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.