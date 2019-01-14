Uber to Introduce Clean Air Charge in London on Wednesday

LONDON – Uber’s new 15p per mile Clean Air Charge in London will come into force on Wednesday, January 16, the company said Monday. It has set a target that every Uber vehicle in the city will be fully electric by 2025.

New Charge to go Towards Electric Vehicles

Uber will impose a new 15p (11¢) per mile charge, on top of its usual fee, in London from Wednesday. It is in support of London Mayor Sadiq Kahn’s plan to clean up the air in the city. Income from the charge will go towards helping drivers upgrade to electric vehicles.

The new charge will only be applied to miles traveled on a trip, not those traveled by a driver reaching a pickup location. It will be shared by riders on Uber POOL trips. The Clean Air Charge will not be applied to other cities in the UK.

Uber Backing Mayor Of London’s Clean Air Plan

The plan was originally announced back in October 2018. Making the original announcement, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is determined to do everything we can to back” the Mayor of London’s vision of tackling air pollution.

Uber said it would invest a total of £200 million ($115 million) on its Clean Air Plan. It started working with home charging suppliers BP ChargeMaster, EO Charging, EVBox, Franklin Energy, NewMotion, Pod Point, and Swarco EVolt to provide charging options to drivers moving to electric vehicles in 2018.