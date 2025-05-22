Udio Launches iOS Mobile App with Subscription Plans Up to $30

Udio, the AI music startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz, has launched its first mobile app on Apple’s iOS platform. The app brings Udio’s core feature—text-to-music generation—to mobile devices, offering users the ability to create full songs using written prompts. Subscription plans range from free to $30 per month.

The move puts Udio into direct competition with platforms like Suno, even as both face lawsuits from major record labels for alleged copyright infringement. The launch follows efforts by the company to address copyright concerns, including integrating content recognition tools and refining its training policies.

Subscription Plans and Features

Udio’s iOS app mirrors its web platform, offering AI-generated song creation, cover art, audio and video exports, playlist management, and a user-generated content feed.

The app includes a Free tier with up to 10 daily song credits. A $10/month Standard plan unlocks additional features such as audio uploads, editing tools, and high-quality WAV and stem exports. The top-tier Udio Pro subscription, priced at $30/month, includes early access to new models and increased usage limits. Subscriptions auto-renew unless canceled at least 24 hours before the renewal period.

Legal Pressure and Copyright Measures

Udio’s launch comes amid lawsuits filed in June 2024 by Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Warner Records. The Recording Industry Association of America alleges that Udio used copyrighted recordings without authorization to train its AI.

In response, Udio partnered with Audible Magic to add audio fingerprinting, aiming to help streaming platforms apply licensing protocols to AI-generated tracks. The company also rolled out a feature called “Styles,” allowing users to recreate the sonic profile of uploaded music, but claimed it only works with user-owned content. Enforcement details remain unclear.

According to court filings reviewed by Billboard, Udio admitted to using copyrighted recordings but argued the use qualifies as “fair use” under U.S. law.

Udio’s latest model update, dubbed v1.5 Allegro, promises 30% faster generation without sacrificing audio quality.