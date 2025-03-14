UK and US Officials Discuss Apple Encryption Dispute

Apple’s ongoing dispute with the UK government over encryption has drawn international attention, leading to private discussions between British and US officials. The talks were initiated by the UK in an effort to address concerns raised by US authorities and privacy advocates about the implications of the UK’s demands.

The controversy began when the UK government ordered Apple to bypass its encryption systems to assist in national security and criminal investigations. In response, Apple decided to stop giving its new iCloud encryption option in the UK, a decision seen as a direct challenge to the government’s request. Apple has consistently maintained that it will not create backdoors or master keys for its products, saying such actions would compromise user security.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has called for an inquiry into the matter, saying that the UK’s request could violate Americans’ privacy rights and create vulnerabilities that adversaries might exploit. She expressed concerns about what she described as a probable threat to cybersecurity.

British officials have clarified during discussions with their US counterparts that their request is limited to cases involving serious crimes such as terrorism and child sexual abuse. They emphasized that each request would require separate warrants and would focus on criminals within the UK rather than US residents. They also pointed to safeguards in the 2019 UK-US Data Access Agreement, which they say protects the rights of American citizens.

Apple has appealed the UK order, with a hearing scheduled at London’s High Court. The proceedings will be held in private due to their connection with national security. The company has accused the UK government of overreach, saying the order could prevent it from giving new security options to customers worldwide.

