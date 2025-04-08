UK Court Stops Government from Keeping Apple Data Privacy Case Secret

The UK Investigatory Powers Tribunal has blocked the British government’s attempt to keep secret a legal case involving its demand for Apple Inc. to bypass encryption protecting user data. The Tribunal ruled that the government’s efforts to conceal the case were a “fundamental interference with the principle of open justice,” emphasizing the importance of transparency in legal proceedings.

The case comes after the British government served Apple with a demand to bypass encryption securing user data stored in its cloud services. Apple challenged this request and, in response, removed its new data protection option for UK users—a decision it described as deeply disappointing. The government sought to prevent public disclosure of both its demand and Apple’s challenge, but the Tribunal publicly confirmed the existence of the case on Monday.

Apple has historically clashed with governments over encryption options, which it argues are essential for user privacy but often hinder law enforcement access. Last year, Apple criticized UK surveillance powers as an “unprecedented overreach.” Privacy advocates and media organizations have also opposed the government’s actions, calling for greater transparency in decisions affecting global privacy and security.

The Tribunal acknowledged that future hearings might add public elements. Privacy International, among other groups, welcomed the ruling and pledged to continue its legal challenge against the government’s demands.

