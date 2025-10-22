UK follows EU path, labels Apple and Google as ‘Strategic Market Status’ Firms

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has designated Apple and Google as firms with Strategic Market Status. This label gives the regulator new powers to set rules and step in when it sees harm to competition. You should expect tighter oversight of how both companies run their mobile platforms.

The CMA says it reached this conclusion after a six-month review, broad consultation, and direct talks with both companies. It heard from more than 150 stakeholders and found that Apple and Google hold entrenched market power in their respective platforms. The watchdog stresses this is not a finding of wrongdoing. It is a legal trigger that lets the agency act with targeted, proportionate measures.

The decision sits under the UK’s Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act, a law modeled closely on the EU’s Digital Markets Act. The goal, in the CMA’s words, is to improve competition in digital markets and support innovation, investment, and growth across the UK economy.

For users and developers

For you, the immediate impact is no change. The designation opens the door to remedies, but the CMA has not announced specific orders yet. The agency says it will consider interventions to keep mobile platforms open to effective competition and to ensure fair treatment for consumers and businesses.

For developers, the picture is clearer. The CMA’s findings say you must reach users on both iOS and Android, that British consumers rarely switch platforms, and that the rise of AI will not weaken Apple or Google’s power over the next five years. Those points underpin possible remedies such as opening iOS and Android to more distribution options. In Apple’s case, that could include sideloading and alternative app stores.

What the CMA and Apple are saying

Will Hayter, the CMA’s Executive Director for Digital Markets, says Apple and Google’s rules may limit innovation and competition. He also points to the app economy’s importance, noting it accounts for about 1.5 percent of UK GDP. The message is simple. When platform rules shape a market that large, the regulator wants the ability to step in.

In a statement reported by Reuters, the company says it faces fierce competition everywhere it operates. Apple argues EU-style rules would weaken privacy and security, delay features, and fragment the experience users expect on its devices.

What happens next

The CMA says nothing changes today. The designation lets it craft specific directions, set timelines, and enforce compliance. Those tools include fines if firms fail to follow the rules.

You should expect the next round of action to define exactly how Apple and Google must open their platforms, how the UK will measure compliance, and how fast changes must arrive. For now, the regulator has drawn the boundary. The playbook is ready. The enforcement phase comes next.