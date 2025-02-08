UK Government Demands Unprecedented Access to Apple’s Encrypted User Data

The British government issued a secret order to Apple demanding access to fully encrypted user data stored in the cloud. The UK Home Secretary ordered Apple to give broad access to encrypted user data under the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act—not just for specific accounts, but for everyone. No major democracy has made such a demand before.

Apple is expected to stop offering encrypted storage in the UK rather than compromise its security promises to users globally. However, this action would not satisfy the UK’s demand for backdoor access in other countries, including the United States.

The order falls under the Investigatory Powers Act, also known as the “Snoopers’ Charter.” It’s illegal to reveal these government requests. Apple can challenge the notice in a secret review but still has to comply while appealing.

Senior US national security officials have been monitoring the situation. Senator Ron Wyden called the potential spying on Americans by foreign governments “unconscionable” and a threat to national security. Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal, warned that weakening encryption globally would position the UK as a “tech pariah.”

Cops worldwide say encryption makes fighting crime harder, while tech companies insist on protecting user privacy. If the UK forces a backdoor, other countries might follow.

