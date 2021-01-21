LONDON – Malware has been found on some laptops sent by the UK government to schools, BBC News reported. The devices were intended for vulnerable students who are home-schooling during the country’s current COVID-19 lockdown.

The issue emerged after teachers at a school in Bradford in west Yorkshire, England, shared details of suspicious files found on the laptops. They said the malware appearred to be contacting Russian servers. It seems that the Windows laptops had Gamarue.1 on them. This is a worm that Microsoft identified back in 2012. “Upon unboxing and preparing them, it was discovered that a number of the laptops were infected with a self-propagating network worm,” wrote one teacher.