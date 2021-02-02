LONDON – Next-hour precipitation information has arrived in the iPhone weather app for users in the UK, Ireland, and some other places in Europe. I noticed the addition here in London on Monday. (My phone is running iOS 14.4.) Meanwhile, Irish MacRumors readers reported seeing the addition, as did Dutch site iCulture.

Dark Sky Comes to iPhone Weather App

The next-hour precipitation feature tells users the chance of drizzle or rain in the coming hour, and how long it will last. It also gives very granular location information – the name of my building appeared at the bottom when I was at home.

As noted on Tuesday’s Daily Observations, the next-hour precipitation previously seen Dark Sky in the iPhone Weather. Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2021.