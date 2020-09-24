The U.K. government has launched its COVID-19 app for the National Health System that works with the Exposure Notification system from Apple and Google. It’s available for people in England and Wales.

UK COVID-19 App

The app, which you can download here, can send alerts to smartphone users if they have been in the vicinity of someone who has COVID-19. Here are some of its features:

Trace : Find out when you’ve been near other app users who have tested positive for coronavirus

Alert : Lets you know the level of coronavirus risk in your postcode district.

Check-in : Get alerted if you have visited a venue where you may have come into contact with coronavirus, using a simple QR code scanner. No more form filling.

Symptoms : Check if you have coronavirus symptoms and see if you need to order a test.

Test : Helps you order a test if you need to.

Isolate : Keep track of your self-isolation countdown and access relevant advice.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, go to Settings > Exposure Notifications to enable the feature.