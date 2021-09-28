Starting November 1, fully insured members of UnitedHealthcare in most states will be eligible to sign up for Apple Fitness+ and get a 12-month subscription at no additional cost.

UnitedHealthcare With Fitness+

Employers with self-funded health plans will, starting next year, be able to purchase an Apple Fitness Bundle which provides a 12-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ as well as a $25 Apple digital gift card.

Rebecca Madsen, chief consumer officer, UnitedHealthcare:

Making Apple Fitness+ available to millions of UnitedHealthcare members is part of our broader effort to help people engage in their well-being and get and stay healthier. One way to achieve these goals is to help people enhance their fitness, with many individuals turning to on-demand and digital resources to help get or stay motivated. We are pleased to be the first health insurance plan to provide this type of access to Apple Fitness+.

In addition to the 12-month subscription at no additional charge, UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees can now use program incentives earned to cover an ongoing Apple Fitness+ monthly subscription. UnitedHealthcare Motion, a wearable device well-being program available for purchase to employers with self-funded or fully insured plans, enables members to earn more than US$1,000 per year in financial incentives for completing certain daily activities goals, such as walking, running, cycling, swimming or strength training.