Unlimited Data Plans May Not Work With Apple Watch LTE

People on Verizon’s subreddit are finding that their unlimited data plans don’t work with their Apple Watch LTE. A person sharing their story said they attempted to buy the Apple Watch LTE through Verizon but got a message that said, “To continue with your purchase, you’ll need to select a new plan. Don’t worry, you’ll still enjoy Unlimited Talk & Text plus plenty of data options to choose from.” A Verizon representative confirmed, and said in order to get the watch they would need a different plan.
Apple Watch LTE Plans
Carriers have been offering a US$10 cellular plan for the LTE watch that you can tack onto an existing plan. But it can’t be a Verizon or AT&T unlimited grandfathered plan, or even a prepaid wireless plan.
Some people report they can add the LTE watch to their grandfathered plan with the help of an AT&T representative. So if you’re in a situation like this, you can try calling AT&T or Verizon, or head down to your local cellular store. The watch can be set up as an independent wearable and linked to your account with NumberSync.
Yea, the grandfathered Verizon unlimited plan gives you unlimited tethering with no throttling. What is frustrating is that Verizon bait & switched a bunch of people in that they called Verizon and asked if they could add it to their grandfathered plan. They said yes. People relied on that, ordered Apple Watch 3, then when they went to activate it, they were told to switch plans. Really scummy.