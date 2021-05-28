The University of Nevada is partnering with Apple for incoming freshmen for the Fall 2021 semester to provide Apple gear.

Digital Wolf Pack Initiative

As part of its Digital Wolf Pack Initiative, students will receive the following:

iPad Air

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

Apple Pencil

Suite of productivity and creativity apps (e.g., Keynote, Pages, Numbers and more)

Focused training provided by Apple Professional Learning on the Apple products, apps and coding

Freshmen will receive the gear between August 15-20, 2021 during NevadaFIT. Short for “Freshman Intensive Transition,” NevadaFIT is a required, one-credit academic program that kicks off the fall semester for first year students.