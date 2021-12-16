Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy Launch API for Enterprise NFT Domains

On Thursday, Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership with Alchemy. The companies have launched an API to make it easier for developers and enterprise customers create NFT domain name integrations.

NFT Domain Names

Until now, integrating blockchain domain names was a complex process, requiring developers to write custom code or use a library to interact with smart contracts. Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy have changed that with a simple API endpoint for data about Unstoppable Domains’ smart contracts.

This allows enterprise users to add support for NFT domain names with minimal developer resources to the integration. Alchemy’s future-proof technology ensures companies using this API won’t have to update their code as Unstoppable Domains expands.

Unstoppable Domains is known for its NFT domain names. These are domain names such as .crypto, .nft, .wallet, .bitcoin, .x, .dao, .888, .blockchain, .coin, and .zil. They can be purchased for as low as US$5 without renewal fees. These domain names are used to access the decentralized web natively through Brave and Opera browsers, and through browser extensions on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Alchemy is the developer platform for Web3 to make it simple to build on its blockchain. The company powers the majority of top Web3 applications, including Adobe, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, and Axie Infinity.