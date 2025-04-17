Upcoming Apple Vision Headset May Feature a Refined Battery Cable

Apple appears to be preparing a follow-up to its Vision Pro headset, and new images suggest a key hardware change: a refined battery cable. The latest leak shows a redesigned connector that could be part of a new, lighter model—possibly named “Vision Air.”

Photos posted by leaker Kosutami show what seems to be a new cable designed to link the headset to its external battery. The images reveal a near-black woven cable with dark-toned connectors at both ends.

Sorry, forgot to send this out. pic.twitter.com/MA2pyUerbB — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025

The end that connects to the headset keeps the round format seen on the Vision Pro, but with a darker casing and a white alignment dot.

Not the same size with OG lightning plug. It's wider than that pic.twitter.com/LFEdV40fpB — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025

At the battery side, the connector resembles a widened Lightning port. It shows eight visible contacts—matching the Lightning pin layout—but with noticeably thicker pins. The casing lacks the notch seen in the original Vision Pro battery connector, and the overall design hints at a different retention method.

Hints at Lighter Model and New Color Scheme

This follows an earlier post on April 16 by another leaker claiming the next Apple Vision headset will be lighter, using titanium to cut weight. That same leak also suggested the device may feature graphite dark blue components, departing from the Vision Pro’s silver finish.

Kosutami’s new images appear to support that report. The connector’s coloring lines up with the dark blue and black tones described in the earlier post.

However, these components haven’t been confirmed as genuine Apple parts, and no official announcement has been made.

Kosutami has also previously shared accurate images of pre-release Apple hardware, including early HomePod units. But the leaker’s record isn’t perfect, with some Apple Watch-related claims proving false.

Still, the cable design shown in these images seems more than speculative. The details—pin count, materials, and finishes—suggest a thoughtful revision that aligns with Apple’s hardware standards.

As always, it remains unclear whether this version will make it to the final product. But if authentic, the cable points to Apple refining not just the look, but also the usability of its next mixed-reality headset.