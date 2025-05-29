Upcoming macOS 26 May Not Support These Macs: Check Your Model

The latest upcoming macOS is likely to be called macOS 26 in line with Apple’s rumored new naming system. If you own an older Intel Mac, it may not be supported by Apple’s latest operating system.

According to a report on AppleInsider, which cites anonymous “people familiar with the matter,” current pre-release versions of macOS 26 are compatible only with the following devices:

MacBook Pro 2019 or later

iMac 2020 or later

Mac Pro 2019 or later

Mac mini M1 or later

Mac Studio

MacBook Air M1 or later

That means the following devices are likely to lose support:

MacBook Pro (2018)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac mini (2018)

MacBook Air (2020, Intel-based)

These are the oldest Macs supported by the current macOS Sequoia. If macOS 26 drops support for these devices, it reflects a continuing trend of Apple narrowing support for Intel-based Macs. Even if these machines do get the latest macOS, the newest features are likely to be restricted to Apple Silicon Macs with M-series chips.

macOS 26 is expected to be officially launched on June 9 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The first developer beta will likely be released immediately following the keynote address, with public beta testing to follow in July. A full public release of macOS 26 will come in fall 2025.