Updated Amazon Prime Video App is Back in the App Store

The Amazon Prime Video app was removed from the App Store Friday. However, it returned over the weekend with an update available.

Amazon Prime Video Returns With New X-Ray Feature

The app was removed due to a technical issue. It is back in the App Store, with an update to version 7.5.4 available on iOS.

The update introduced the X-Ray feature. This brings a variety of real-time stats to live sports, including Thursday Night Football. Available information includes plays as well as team and player information. Users can click the X-Ray button or rotate their device to portrait mode to launch the new feature.