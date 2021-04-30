The new Apple TV 4K became available to order on Friday. There is also an updated Siri remote too.

Apple TV 4K and New Siri Remote to Ship in May

The new Apple TV 4K costs US$179. If you want just the remote by itself that costs US$59 or you can by with an older Apple TV HD for US$149. The new latest Apple TV 4K now contains the A12 bionic chip, providing improved graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing. It also supports high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video, meaning 60 frames per second (fps) content will play more smoothly and that users AirPlay HDR videos shot on an iPhone 12 Pro to the device and play them back in full 60-fps Dolby Vision.

The Siri Remote has long been a source of angst for Apple TV users. This updated version is touch-enabled and has a clickpad control providing five-way navigation. The outer ring of the clickpad supports a circular gesture too and the remote’s power button can also control a TV’s power. Both devices will ship in the second half of May.