Updating to macOS 15.4 Might Free Hundreds of GB of Storage

A recent macOS update, version 15.4, has been reported to free up big amounts of storage space for users. Many individuals have shared their experiences online, saying that the update has helped them recover storage on their devices. One user mentioned gaining back nearly 20GB of space on their MacBook Air after the update, while others reported even bigger gains.

For instance, a user with a 1TB drive said they recovered 60GB of storage, and another noted an increase from 65GB to 176GB of free space. These reports have sparked discussions about what might be causing the reclaimed storage. Some users say that the update process may clean up unnecessary system data or remove old snapshots stored by macOS’s APFS file system. Others believe that restarting the computer during the update might also contribute to clearing up space.

One user highlighted a bug in a previous version of macOS, called Sequoia, where system data calculations were incorrect, leading to inaccurate storage readings. They said that downgrading resolved the issue and brought their storage back to normal levels.

However, not everyone is convinced that the storage gains are permanent. Some users pointed out that purgeable storage might have been cleared during the update process but could return after regular use. One commenter said they expect the reclaimed space to diminish within a week.

For users with smaller drives, such as those with 256GB of storage, this update could be especially helpful in managing limited space. However, it remains to be seen whether these gains will hold over time or if they are a temporary result of the update process.