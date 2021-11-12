Urban Armor Gear Offers 60% Off on Select Smartphone Cases

UAG DOT SILICONE CASE FOR APPLE AIRPODS PRO

Urban Armor Gear has kicked off its holiday savings with 60% off select smartphone cases. The deal ends Sunday, November 14.

UAG Cases

Here are a few examples:

  • ANCHOR SERIES IPHONE 12 PRO MAX 5G CASE – With a nod to the symbolism of strength that an anchor gives, the Anchor handset is equipped to provide your device with the strength required of an impact-resistant core to survive drop after drop, after drop. Protection without breaking a sweat.
  • DOT SERIES IPHONE 12 PRO MAX CASE – Keep your phone protected without sacrificing style with the soft-touch silicone DOT case. A fun and elevated DOT textured design keep things light & airy, while our premium materials protect against drops.
  • PATHFINDER SERIES IPHONE 12 PRO 5G CASE – Designed with action and adventure in mind it sports a tough design and a striking one of a kind look. It has all the protection with none of the bulk. With our Pathfinder your phone is always in good hands.
  • DOT SILICONE CASE FOR APPLE AIRPODS PRO – Keep your tech protected without sacrificing style with the soft-touch silicone Airpods Pro case. A fun and elevated DOT textured design keep things light & airy, while our premium materials protect against drops.

