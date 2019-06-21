Trump Adds 5 More Chinese Companies to U.S. Blacklist

President Trump added five more Chinese companies to the U.S. blacklist. This means they can’t buy U.S. components (via CNBC).

Chinese Companies

The companies are Higon, Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit, Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology, Sugon and Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology.

According to a filing [PDF] from the Department of Commerce, the activities of these companies post a “significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.”

Some of the companies, like Sugon, the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology, and the National University of Defense Technology are leaders in China’s development of exascale supercomputers. Sugon has publicly acknowledged “a variety of military end uses and end users of its high-performance computers,” while Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology’s mission is “to support China’s military modernization.”

