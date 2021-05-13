As Apple’s court clash with Epic Games continues, campaigners in the U.S and China have reiterated their complaints against the App Store. They accused Apple of “security theater” and said the company was willing “to censor apps on behalf of authoritarian governments.”

App Store Decisions Might be “One of Life and Death” For Chinese Activists

Apple has long said that its insistence that software is bought via the App Store and it’s payment systems helps keep users safe. However, Benjamin Ismail, who works on Chinese organization GreatFire’s AppleCensorship.com project, said:

None of Apple’s attempts to convince us that they act fairly in a highly competitive environment can pass scrutiny. Apple’s behavior is authoritarian and one only needs to read the App Store review guidelines to see the company’s claims itself. There is no competition between Apple and other companies when it comes to the App Store. Apple owns the App Store, which is the only marketplace for iOS devices, and exercises its right to life and death over apps, sometimes to axe a competitor and others to please repressive regimes. In the latter cases, Apple’s right might literally become one of life and death when applied to Chinese activists, which is terrifying but first and foremost intolerable.

Epic Games vs Apple About Human Rights, Not Tech

Evan Greer, Deputy Director at U.S. organization Fight for the Future added to this criticism. She asserted that it comes down to being a human rights, not a tech, issue: