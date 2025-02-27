US Investigates UK’s Apple Encryption Request

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has called for an investigation into the UK government’s order for Apple to create a backdoor into its global customer data encryption. Gabbard expressed concern over this demand, saying it would be a “clear and egregious violation of Americans’ privacy and civil liberties” and could expose encrypted data to cyber exploitation by adversarial actors.

In response to the UK’s request, Apple has removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) from the UK market. ADP gave end-to-end encryption for iCloud data storage, device backups, and various apps. Apple’s decision to remove ADP rather than comply with the backdoor request is seen as a clear rebuke of the government’s order.

Gabbard has instructed counterparts at various US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, FBI, and NSA, to provide insights on the reported actions. She plans to engage with UK government officials on this matter. Legal experts are drafting an opinion on the implications of the UK’s demands.

The UK government has defended its position, saying that it is not seeking blanket access to users’ personal data. They emphasize that separate warrants would be required for each individual case, targeting only terrorists, organized criminals, and child abusers.

This dispute has unfolded as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, possibly complicating trans-Atlantic relations.

More here.