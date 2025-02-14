US Lawmakers Urge UK to Drop Apple Encryption Backdoor Demand

Apple is facing mounting pressure from the UK government to provide access to encrypted iCloud data. This move has sparked significant backlash from US lawmakers, privacy advocates, and cybersecurity experts.

According to Washington Post, the UK has issued a Technical Capability Notice (TCN) under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), compelling Apple to create a backdoor into its end-to-end encryption system.

This demand, if enforced, would require Apple to grant UK authorities access to globally encrypted iCloud data, affecting users not just in Britain but worldwide. Both Apple and the UK government have refused to comment, citing legal restrictions.

US Lawmakers Warn of Consequences

The UK’s push for an encryption backdoor has drawn sharp criticism from members of key US congressional committees.

They warn that such a move could undermine American national security and personal privacy. In a letter to US intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) urged pressure on the UK to withdraw its demand.

“If Apple is forced to build a backdoor in its products, that backdoor will end up in Americans’ phones, tablets, and computers,” the lawmakers wrote.

They also pointed to previous cyberattacks, including the Salt Typhoon hack, as evidence that such backdoors are often exploited by hostile actors, not just law enforcement.

Wyden and Biggs even suggested that if the UK does not reverse course, the US should reconsider its intelligence-sharing and cybersecurity agreements with Britain.

Apple has not publicly responded to the UK’s order, but it has previously suggested that it would pull encryption services from the UK market rather than comply.

However, UK law states that the Investigatory Powers Act applies worldwide, meaning even non-UK users could be affected.

The situation places Apple in a difficult position. If it complies, it risks eroding user trust and facing backlash from privacy advocates. If it resists, it could face legal battles or be forced to limit services in the UK.