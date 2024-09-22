Users’ on ‘Camera Control’: a Disgrace, Gimmicky, & Hard to Press

iPhone 16 users have voiced their opinions on the new Camera Control button(?), and let’s just say – the results are far from flattering. The new addition to Apple’s latest devices has been met with criticism, with many users describing it as a “disgrace” and a “gimmick.”

By the way, this is the reason Camera Control exists.

One of the primary complaints centers around the button’s design. Users report that the flush placement of the button makes it “harder to press” compared to other buttons on the device. This design choice has led to unexpected difficulties in operation, with one user stating,

The extra force needed to press the button causes me to move the rest of the phone, which impedes the framing of the shot

Functionality issues have also been raised. Users expressed disappointment that the half-click feature doesn’t allow for spot focus as found in traditional cameras. Instead, it merely brings up the zoom level, leaving users still needing to touch the screen to set a focus point.

One user described it as “clumsy and pointless,” noting that it feels particularly awkward to use in landscape orientation. Others found themselves having to “completely change the way I hold the phone” to use the feature effectively.

However, it’s most but not all negative feedback. A few users have found value in the Camera Control after becoming accustomed to it. One user commented,

Once I figured it out I’ve seen how it can be useful. It can be nifty.

And someone also said:

I found it somewhat useful with gloves really

Some appreciate having a dedicated button to quickly access the camera, regardless of what they’re doing on the phone.

Despite these few positive notes, the overall reception appears to be largely negative. Many users question the necessity of the feature, with one stating it’s an “over-engineered answer to a problem nobody had“.

It remains to be seen how the tech giant will respond to these criticisms and whether future iterations of the iPhone will see modifications to the Camera Control feature.

But what’s your take on it?