Users Outside the US Can Now Test Apple Intelligent, but EU Users Still Cant

Apple is currently beta testing for Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1. Initially, the company announced that the AI features would only be available in US English and required users to set their device region to the United States. However, with the release of the third beta for iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1, Apple has made changes to the availability of Apple Intelligence.

Starting with the third beta release, users no longer need to change their device region to the US to access Apple Intelligence features. Instead, they are required to set Siri’s language and the device language to US English. Because of this, users outside the US can now try out Apple Intelligence without changing their device’s regional settings, which can impact phone numbers and calendar formats.

BUT

Apple Intelligence features are still unavailable in the EU and China.

To use Apple Intelligence, users must have a compatible device, which includes:

iPhone 15 Pro and later models

iPads and Macs with M1 chips or later

iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia are scheduled for public release next month, but Apple Intelligence will not be available until October. Currently, the features are limited to US English, but Apple plans to expand language support over the next year.

