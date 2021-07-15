Linksys released its Wi-Fi 6 Velop AX4200 mesh routers in October for US$250, and recently the company added support for HomeKit.

Boasting a Wi-Fi range of 2,700 square feet per router, you can buy one of these for US$250 or a bundle of three for US$500. Each one uses a 2.4GHz radio and dual 5Ghz radios a for combined speeds up to 4,200 Mbps.

Features include:

  • Performance: AX4200; 600 Mbps (2.4GHz); 1,200 Mbps (5GHz); 2,400 Mbps (5GHz)
  • Wireless standard: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
  • MU-MIMO: 4×4
  • Backhaul: Dynamic
  • Processor: 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • Memory: 512MB Flash; 512MB RAM
  • Ports: Three Gigabit LAN; One Gigabit WAN; USB-A 3.0
  • Wireless encryption: Up to 128-bit
  • Security: WPA2; WPA3; WPA2/WPA3 mixed mode

Each router contains Qualcomm’s Networking Pro 800 platform with eight spatial streams.

