Linksys released its Wi-Fi 6 Velop AX4200 mesh routers in October for US$250, and recently the company added support for HomeKit.

Linksys HomeKit Routers

Boasting a Wi-Fi range of 2,700 square feet per router, you can buy one of these for US$250 or a bundle of three for US$500. Each one uses a 2.4GHz radio and dual 5Ghz radios a for combined speeds up to 4,200 Mbps.

Features include:

Performance : AX4200; 600 Mbps (2.4GHz); 1,200 Mbps (5GHz); 2,400 Mbps (5GHz)

: AX4200; 600 Mbps (2.4GHz); 1,200 Mbps (5GHz); 2,400 Mbps (5GHz) Wireless standard : 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax MU-MIMO : 4×4

: 4×4 Backhaul : Dynamic

: Dynamic Processor : 1.4GHz quad-core CPU

: 1.4GHz quad-core CPU Memory : 512MB Flash; 512MB RAM

: 512MB Flash; 512MB RAM Ports : Three Gigabit LAN; One Gigabit WAN; USB-A 3.0

: Three Gigabit LAN; One Gigabit WAN; USB-A 3.0 Wireless encryption : Up to 128-bit

: Up to 128-bit Security: WPA2; WPA3; WPA2/WPA3 mixed mode

Each router contains Qualcomm’s Networking Pro 800 platform with eight spatial streams.