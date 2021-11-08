Verizon Names Manon Brouillette as CEO and Executive Vice President

On Monday, Verizon Communications announced Manon Brouillette as Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group effective January 1, 2022. She will succeed Ronan Dunne, who will take on the role of Strategic Advisor. Ms. Brouillette will report directly to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.

Hans Vestberg:

Manon brings a wealth of global expertise in consumer initiatives to Verizon, having scaled major brands with sustainable growth and exceptional customer-first experiences. Leveraging our investment in C-band and the pending Tracfone acquisition, Manon will continue to scale our Consumer business across home and mobile. We look forward to her transformative leadership as Verizon, poised for a high-growth 5G future, continues to disrupt the industry.

Ms. Brouillette served as President and CEO of Canadian telecom Vidéotron. She has been named among Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women and has been recognized many times for her strategic and leadership abilities.