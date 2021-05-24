Verizon customers can get up to one year free (with certain plans) of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, according to an announcement on Monday.

Free Apple Arcade

New and existing customers can get six months free for these two gaming services starting on May 25. Those who have a “Play More” or “Get More” plan can receive 12 months free. Terms & Conditions:

12 months or 6 months Apple Arcade on us requires line activation on select Unlimited plans (must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21). Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12 month or 6 month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo unless you cancel.Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Add’l terms apply.

The carrier sells mobile gaming controllers like the Rotor Riot and the Razer Kishi.