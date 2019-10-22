Verizon Offers Free Year of Disney+

A way for Apple to compete with its streaming video service was to make it free for a year with the purchase of a new device. Now Disney is offering the same deal except without a device purchase. Verizon is giving new and existing customers a free year of Disney+.

Disney+

Launching on November 12 Disney+ will provide content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Verizon will give a free year of the service to its new and existing customers, as well as new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers. Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg:

Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney+ on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers. Our work with Disney extends beyond Disney+ as we bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband technology to the entertainment industry through exciting initiatives with Disney Innovation Studios and in the parks.

Disney+ will cost US$6.99/month or US$69.99/year.

