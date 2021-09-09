Verizon and the NFL announced a 10-year partnership on Thursday to bring 5G Ultra Wideband to 25 NFL stadiums over the next decade. Today, 5G Ultra Wideband is live in select parts of 25 NFL stadiums and more than 60 sports and entertainment venues across the country.

Verizon + NFL

Verizon has already Brough 5G UWB to 13 stadiums in 2019 to coincide with the NFL regular season Kickoff. 5G brings fast cellular speeds and unique features like Verizon 5G Multi-View. Multi-View enables fans to view up to seven simultaneous camera angles and AR overlays of the NFL’s Next Gen Stats on select 5G-enabled phones. Verizon 5G Multi-View will continue to be available during the 2021 season in select NFL Club phone apps for fans in-stadium on gameday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:

As we look to the next decade with our trusted partner, Verizon will help us capitalize on the promise of 5G technology, paving the way for the future of the game and delivering incredible experiences for millions of NFL fans.

In the future, 5G could support real-time analytics and visualizations for coaches and players, giving them a whole new ability to learn from the last play and prepare for the next one. 5G-enabled NFL venues could be turned into digital arenas that can host mobile-gaming events with real-time, on-site multiplayer action.