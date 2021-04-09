Working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Verizon is recalling itsEllipsis Jetpack mobile hotspot devices, including models MHS900L, MHS900LS and MHS900LPP.

Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack Recall

Investigations revealed that the lithium-ion battery inside these hotspots are prone to overheating, making them a fire and burn hazard.

All powered-on Ellipsis Jetpacks have received two automatic software updates over-the-air. One lets the device’s ID number to be viewed on its scrolling screen, and the other. prevents the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on.

Verizon recommends the following practices to ensure safe operation of the hotspot:

Use only approved charging cables, including the cable provided.

When not in use, power down/turn off your device.

Place your device on a flat, solid and sturdy surface such as a floor or table.

Ensure your device is not covered for proper ventilation.

Keep devices near room temperature when in use.

Do not expose the units to extreme temperatures for extended periods of time.

Do not expose the unit or its battery to water or other liquids.

Do not drop the units and do not insert foreign objects into the battery or unit.

Complete information for customers can be found at ellipsisjetpackrecall.expertinquiry.com or by calling 855-205-2627.