Surprise, Verizon Just Pooped on Net Neutrality

Verizon. You remember those corporate chuckleheads? They’re the ones who have been lobbying hard to end net neutrality while claiming they’d never actually do anything to violate net neutrality. This, despite having been busted multiple times violating net neutrality when net neutrality was the law of the land. Anyway, guess what? Verizon throttled Netflix traffic, pooping all over net neutrality in the process.

Yeah, I’m shocked. No, wait. What’s that other thing…not shocked…oh, right: of course Verizon is pooping on net neutrality. They’re a crappy corporation that waffles between seeing customers either a nuisance or an exploitable resource, fought Apple on sideloading apps on our devices for years, sells customers out to the government without due process at its earliest convenience, and is generally the epitome of corporate amorality.

Verizon Throttles Netflix Traffic

The newest kerfuffle is that Verizon was busted throttling Netflix traffic. That is roughly precisely the opposite of net neutrality. Redditors on the Verizon subreddit noticed reduced download speeds on Netflix traffic, and Ars Technica got Big Red to admit it.

Verizon told the publication, “We’ve been doing network testing over the past few days to optimize the performance of video applications on our network. The testing should be completed shortly. The customer video experience was not affected.”

Except that the customer video experience was affected, which was how Verizon was busted. Redditors also found that using a VPN bypassed Verizon’s net neutrality violation.

Preserving Net Neutrality

Which is why net neutrality needs to remain the law of the land. If carriers can violate those principles to increase their profits, they will. Every time. The FCC under Tom Wheeler was right to reclassify carriers as Title II common carriers, and current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is wrong for wanting to undo it.

If Ajit Pai had an ounce of respect for reality and the American people he serves, he’d fine Verizon for this “test.” He doesn’t. He won’t. We lose.