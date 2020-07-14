Verizon to Announce Apple News+ Offer

Verizon and Apple are set to offer Apple News+ free for six new months on any iPad activated through the network. The official announcement is set to come later this week, and the offer will be available to anyone with an Apple ID that has not used the service before (via 9to5 Mac).

Six Months of Apple News+ Free With Verizon

It is understood that there will only be one redemption per Verizon account and the network will be emailing customers to whom the offer applies. Once the initial trial period ends, a customer will be automatically billed if they have not cancelled the service. An official announcement is expected Thursday.

Apple News+ normally costs $9.99 a month and makes around 300 magazines and newspapers available. It can also be accessed by up to six people via Family sharing.