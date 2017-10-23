Verizon Unlimited Plan Customers Can Get iPhone X Trade-In Credit

Verizon is offering iPhone X trade-in credit for customers on an unlimited plan. It means you can trade in your current phone and get up to US$300 towards the iPhone X. To qualify, you must have Verizon’s Go Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited plan, and be eligible for a device upgrade. New subscribers can also take advantage of this.

iPhone X Trade-In Credit

If you meet the above criteria, you’ll then need to buy an iPhone X through Verizon. This will cost US$41.66 per month on an installment plan. If you’re an existing Verizon customer and you’re upgrading, don’t forget about that US$30 upgrade fee.

The discount you receive depends on your smartphone, and how old of a model it is:

For $300 off: iPhone 6S or 6S Plus, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, Google Pixel XL, LG G6, Moto Z2 Force, Galaxy S7 or Edge, Galaxy S8, or S8 Plus

iPhone 6S or 6S Plus, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, Google Pixel XL, LG G6, Moto Z2 Force, Galaxy S7 or Edge, Galaxy S8, or S8 Plus For $200 off : iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, iPhone SE, Google Pixel, LG G5, LG V20, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z2 Play, Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, or Galaxy Note 5

: iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, iPhone SE, Google Pixel, LG G5, LG V20, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z2 Play, Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, or Galaxy Note 5 For $100: iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, HTC 10, Moto Z Play, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy Note 4

The installment plan is standard, meaning you’ll have to keep the iPhone X for two years (24 months) before you can upgrade. If you choose, you can pay the full balance or switch off the unlimited plan before that, but you won’t get the rest of your money back.