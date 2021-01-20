CBS All Access is going away and a new service will take its place. ViacomCBS announced the launch of Paramount+ (via ArsTechnica).

Paramount+

The new service will offer content from the CBS TV Network, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, Nickelodeon, and movies from Paramount Pictures. So far, planned original content includes a series based on “The Godfather” and a return of “Behind the Music” from VH1.

Paramount+ will launch on March 4 in the U.S. and Latin America, and March 25 for Nordic countries. It expands to Australia mid-2021 and Canada late-2021.